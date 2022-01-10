EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalized in Italy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The spokesman for European Parliament president David Sassoli says the Italian has been hospitalized due to abnormal functioning of his immune system. He said the 65-year-old Italian has been in the hospital in Italy since Dec. 26. All his activities have been canceled. Sassoli suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September last year during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalized. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.