Convicted ex-officer waives parole hearing under plea deal

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A white former Nashville police officer has waived the right to a parole hearing under a plea deal for fatally shooting a Black man from behind as he fled on foot while holding a gun. Andrew Delke appeared remotely from jail Monday during a brief initial hearing. Delke pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick as part of an agreement with prosecutors and received a three-year sentence. The agreement specifies he won’t pursue parole. However, attorneys on both sides have said Delke will likely serve a year and a half in jail with standard credits. Hambrick’s mother, Vickie Hambrick, on Monday continued to say the process has been unfair and secretive.