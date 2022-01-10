China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

BEIJING (AP) — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang city, home to 5.5 million people, would last as a notice said it was being done to facilitate mass testing but did not indicate if it would end when the testing is completed. Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou.