UK police apply for ‘no-fly’ zone above Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic. A restricted airspace order would prevent aircraft from flying up to 2,500 feet (about 760 meters) above and 1.5 nautical miles (around three kilometers) around the castle. Police said Sunday that “this was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence.” Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Dec. 25 who allegedly was in possession of a crossbow at the castle. The Metropolitan Police said he had been kept in a hospital under the Mental Health Act.