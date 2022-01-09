This will be South Sudan’s hungriest year ever, experts say

By SAM MEDNICK and DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

OLD FANGAK, South Sudan (AP) — Aid groups say more people will face hunger this year in South Sudan than ever, with more than 8 million affected. That’s because of the worst floods in 60 years, as well as conflict and the sluggish implementation of the peace agreement that has denied much of the country basic services. A World Food Program official says “2021 was the worst year since independence in the 10 years of the life of this country and 2022 will be worse. Food insecurity is at horrific levels.”