Several skiers hurt at N.C. ski resort after hydrant struck

BANNER ELK, N.C. (AP) — Several people were hurt at a North Carolina ski resort when a hydrant sprayed a blast of water onto skiers riding above on a lift, prompting several skiers to jump. Management at Beech Mountain Resort told WBTV that a guest skied into the water and air hydrant Friday while snowmaking operations were underway. Video circulating on social media shows skiers on the chair lift getting hit by blasts of water. The resort said in a statement that two people were taken to an area hospital by Avery County emergency medical workers with what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening. The person who skied into the hydrant was not injured.