Pakistani police say they killed 6 militants in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police say they have killed six militants from the Islamic State group in an overnight raid at a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta. A police statement issued Sunday said the raid was based on strong intelligence that the militants were preparing to stage an attack in the city. The militants opened fire when the police arrived and lobbed grenades. The statement said the ensuing exchange of fire continued for well over an hour and six militants were killed. Some managed to escape in the dark and they were being sought, it said. One of the dead militants had a bounty on his head.