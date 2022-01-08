Will he stay or will he go? Djokovic’s hearing looms large

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the world No. 1 tennis player in his native Serbia. Djokovic had his visa canceled last week after Australian border officials ruled that he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Djokovic has been confined to an immigration detention hotel since. His lawyers have filed court papers in his challenge against deportation and visa cancellation that show Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered. He used that as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules.