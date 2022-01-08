UN: Sudan talks will aim to salvage political transition

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says it will hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a fragile democratic transition. The announcement comes amid a grinding stalemate following an October coup and the prime minister’s resignation last week. The U.N. envoy for Sudan said in a statement the U.N.-facilitated political process would seek a “sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace” in the country. It wasn’t immediately clear when discussions might begin. Perthes said key players in Sudan, including the military, rebel groups, political parties and protest movements will be invited to take part in the process as well as civil society and women’s groups