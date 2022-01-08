GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says he’ll seek 4th term

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune turned 61 on Friday and is second-ranked in Senate Republican leadership. But he had considered retiring in recent months. Both parties are fighting for control of a closely divided Senate in 2022, but Thune has a clear path to reelection. Thune has $14.8 million in campaign cash and faces two primary challengers. He drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for deriding his baseless claims of widespread election fraud.