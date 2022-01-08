Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:38 AM

Iranian filmmaker dies from COVID-19 despite prison furlough

KION

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An award-winning Iranian filmmaker and poet who had been jailed on state security charges but was released on furlough after contracting COVID-19 has died. Semiofficial ISNA news agency said Baktash Abtin, 47, who was released nearly a month ago, died in a Tehran hospital. Last year he won a literary award by PEN America, a free speech advocacy group. PEN America says he was “neglected” in prison, and that his death had been preventable. Abtin had been serving a six-year prison sentence, which Tehran’s prison department says had been for “propaganda against national security.” Iranian media described his infractions as “activity against the Islamic Republic.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content