Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:40 AM

At least 16 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

KION

CAIRO (AP) — Health officials in Egypt say a traffic accident involving a microbus and a larger bus has left at least 16 people dead and 18 others injured in the Sinai Peninsula. The Health Ministry says the crash took place Saturday when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus on a road linking the city of Tor in southern Sinai to the city of Suez. Police say the collision happened 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) from Tor. The Health Ministry said it deployed at least 13 ambulances to the scene and that the injured were taken to hospitals in southern Sinai.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content