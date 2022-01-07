Wisconsin GOP leader: ‘Zero chance’ of taking over elections

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin says there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over the awarding of the state’s 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates. There’s been an intense focus on Wisconsin and its election laws since President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes last year.