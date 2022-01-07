Thailand tightens entry requirements due to omicron spread

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has announced it is tightening some entry restrictions while expanding its “sandbox” quarantine program, and has urged people to follow social distancing and mask rules to control the spread of COVID-19 fueled by the omicron variant. The government did not announce any lockdown, but issued restrictions on alcohol consumption in restaurants. It also called on people to avoid public gatherings, public transportation and travel around the country. Most schools will stay open, while bars and nightclubs will remain closed. The decisions came after reported daily coronavirus cases doubled in a matter of days following the new year’s holiday, mostly because of the omicron variant.