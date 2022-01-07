Texas ban on most abortions returns to court as law remains

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas abortions clinics that were unable to stop the nation’s most restrictive abortion law at the Supreme Court are plowing ahead with a more narrow challenge. But an appeals court in New Orleans didn’t immediately decide Friday where to send the case next in a procedural battle that clinics argue will only ensure the restrictions stay in effect longer. The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. Since the law took effect in September, clinics say they have seen roughly a third of their usual number of patients.