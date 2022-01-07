NATO weighs Russia’s security offer to end Ukraine standoff

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers are discussing Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine. It’s the first in a series of high-level talks over the next week aimed at easing tensions. Many are concerned about a possible Russian invasion. Friday’s online talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts are aimed a preparing a first meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in more than two years. That meeting on Wednesday in Brussels will give NATO ambassadors the chance to discuss President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals with Russia’s envoy face to face. French President Emmanuel Macron says that it’s important to speak with Russia about its concerns. He says that “dialogue does not mean giving in.”