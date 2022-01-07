Investigation ordered over movie with sex scene at Acropolis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Culture Ministry launched an investigation Friday following the online release of a short film showing two men having sex at the ancient Acropolis in Athens. The 36-minute movie, titled “Departhenon,” was released on Dec. 21 but came to the attention of authorities this week. The Culture Ministry said Friday that had not authorized the Acropolis film shoot. The movie contains several explicit scenes. The scene at the Acropolis shows two men having sex while standing in a circle formed by other actors. Visitors to the ancient site can be seen walking close by. The makers of the film, who remained anonymous, described it as “artwork that is also a political action.”