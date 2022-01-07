India sends medicines to Afghanistan, wheat to follow

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has delivered two tons of medicines to Afghanistan, although it has not officially recognized its Taliban government. A government spokessperson says the medicine was given to Kabul’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, which was set up with Indian assistance in 2004. Last month, India supplied Afghanistan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical supplies through the World Health Organization. India also announced that it will provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan to ease food shortages there. Before the Taliban took Kabul, India provided Afghan security forces with operational training and military equipment. It also was the region’s largest provider of development aid to Afghanistan.