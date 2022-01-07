FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are shortening the time that people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six. The Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older. Friday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration means recipients are eligible for a booster at least five months after their second shot. The move should ease some booster confusion, as now the booster timing is the same for both Moderna and the similar two-dose Pfizer vaccine.