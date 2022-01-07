Criminal probe opened into Boston area’s transit agency

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the Boston area’s public transit agency to determine whether there was a “lack of oversight or negligence” that contributed to a trolley crash in July that sent 27 people to the hospital. The investigation into the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was announced Thursday by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. The operater of the trolley crashed into the rear of another in July and faces criminal charges. There have been several other safety issues with the agency. A spokesperson for the MBTA said the agency will cooperate.