Ballot drive to protect abortion rights launched in Michigan

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A ballot drive being launched in Michigan would protect a woman’s right to an abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Supporters of the petition that Reproductive Freedom for All launched on Friday say it would amend the state constitution to affirm the right to make pregnancy decisions without political interference, including about abortion. The ballot committee needs about 425,000 voter signatures to put the measure on the November ballot. Michigan still has a 90-year-old abortion ban on its books if Roe v. Wade is reversed. The high court last month heard arguments about whether to uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and abortion rights supporters fear it might even overturn Roe v. Wade.