Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. According to the Nashville Weather Service in Nashville, about 1.5 to 3 inches of snow was reported for most for of the area by late morning, with areas south of the city seeing the freezing rain and heavy sleet. The weather service says the Nashville area can expect the precipitation to taper off in the afternoon and early early evening, with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected, and more in some areas.