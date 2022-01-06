Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials are seeking to reassure the public they are prepared as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a storm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95. In contrast to his response to Monday’s storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of the wintry weather that’s expected to move into the state late Thursday. He also has asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance. His office says the measures are necessary this time because of the lingering effects of the first storm.