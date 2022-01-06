US says Horn of Africa envoy stepping down ‘in coming days’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. State Department says its special envoy to the Horn of Africa will end his appointment “in the coming days” after a year marked by deadly crises in Ethiopia and Sudan. Envoy Jeffrey Feltman plans to step down shortly after his current visit to Ethiopia, where more than a year of war sparked in the country’s Tigray region has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people. A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said David Satterfield, a veteran diplomat who most recently served as U.S. ambassador to Turkey, will succeed Feltman.