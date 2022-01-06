Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities once again to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters, killing at least one man. Activists posted live videos of Thursday’s rallies, showing protesters waving Sudanese flags and chanting anti-coup slogans. Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the October coup.