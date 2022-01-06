Polish PM calls Facebook ban on far-right party undemocratic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has denounced a Facebook ban imposed on a far-right party for allegedly violating the social network’s rules on the fight against COVID-19 and hate speech. Facebook’s owner, Meta, removed the profile of Poland’s Confederation Freedom and Independence party on Wednesday, over posts criticizing vaccination and the wearing of protective masks, as well as those hostile to some social groups. Known for nationalist, xenophobic, anti-LGBT and Euro-sceptic views, the party holds 11 of the 460 seats in the lower house of Poland’s parliament. Its leaders have warned of legal action against Meta. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday — on Facebook — that the ban “hit at the basic democratic values” of freedom of speech and opinion