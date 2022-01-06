Kazakhstan leader: Constitutional order restored amid unrest

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kazakhstan has declared that constitutional order is “mainly restored” after the country was engulfed in unprecedented unrest in recent days. He was quoted by his spokespeople as saying Friday that “an anti-terror operation has commenced. Law enforcement agencies are working hard. Constitutional order has been mainly restored in all regions of the country. Local authorities are in control of the situation.” The president added, however, that “terrorists are still using weapons and are damaging people’s property” and that “counterterrorist actions” should be continued. Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests since the country gained independence three decades ago.