In South Korea, hair loss emerges as new election issue

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung isn’t bald. But he is enjoying the support of many bald voters over his push for government payments for hair loss treatments. Since his proposal was disclosed this week, hair loss has emerged as a hot-button topic ahead of March’s presidential election. Online communities for bald people are flooded with messages supporting his proposal. There is also strong criticism that it’s just a populism-driven campaign pledge by Lee, the governing party candidate, to win votes. Lee, an outspoken liberal, is leading public opinion surveys. Reports say one in every five South Koreans suffers from hair loss.