How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

By VICTORIA MILKO

AP Science Writer

Symptoms of common colds, the flu and COVID-19 can overlap, so experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have. The flu and COVID-19 can share symptoms including cough, fever and tiredness. Symptoms unique to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell. Colds tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. It is also possible to be infected with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. With many similar symptoms caused by the three different viruses, testing remains the best option to determine which one you might have.