Cambodian leader to make controversial visit to Myanmar

By PATRICK QUINN

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that seized power last year and its campaign of violence. Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, plans to meet with Myanmar’s leader in an effort to promote a five-point plan endorsed by the group last year and bring about a cease-fire. Cambodia’s foreign minister says the trip is warranted because the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating rapidly.