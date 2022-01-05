Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rep. Rashida Tlaib says she will seek reelection in a new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, an announcement that came hours after fellow Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress. The new 12th District includes portions of Detroit along with suburbs including Dearborn and Southfield. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, says the seat includes nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents. The move leaves open the new 13th District, which has much of Detroit and other areas of Wayne County. Declared candidates so far include state Rep. Shri Thanedar and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.