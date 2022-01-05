Sundance cancels in-person film festival due to virus surge

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Just two weeks before it was to be held in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is canceling its in-person festival and reverting to an entirely virtual edition due to the current coronavirus surge. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the festival will start as scheduled on Jan. 20. The festival had been planned as a hybrid, with in-person and online screenings. Last year’s Sundance was held virtually because of the pandemic. The cancellation of an in-person festival is a huge blow to an independent film industry that has struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Sundance earlier announced a slate of 82 feature-length films selected from more than 3,700 submissions. The festival will run Jan. 20-30.