Spain: 2 construction workers killed by school roof collapse
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say two construction workers have been killed after being buried under the roof of a school that collapsed. No students were in the building in the northern city of Gijón with Spain’s children still enjoying their winter holidays. Emergency workers took several hours to recover both bodies from under the debris. Two other workers were injured when the roof came down on them. The cause of Wednesday’s accident was not immediately clear.