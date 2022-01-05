South Africa’s president is urged to root out corruption

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Experts in South Africa say President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption documented in a judicial report presented to the leader and made public. Legal specialists and Amnesty International say the damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country’s deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa’s ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state. The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.