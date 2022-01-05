Reaction to Novak Djokovic’s canceled visa in Australia

By The Associated Press

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year’s first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and is seeking a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. But he could be on the way home. Reaction poured in quickly from politicians and players.