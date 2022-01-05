Prosecutors alert Maxwell judge of juror’s sex abuse claims

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging the judge who presided over the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to conduct an inquiry into a juror’s reported claims that he was a victim of sexual abuse. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan Wednesday, prosecutors said the claims published in several interviews by press outlets “merit attention by the Court.” Quoting from the press reports, prosecutors said the juror asserted that he “flew through” the prospective juror questionnaire and didn’t recall being asked if he’d been a victim of sex abuse. Maxwell was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges after a four week trial.