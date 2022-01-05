Poland’s president tests positive for COVID for 2nd time

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide says Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time but has no serious symptoms. The aide said Wednesday on Twitter that Duda was under medical observation but feels well. He says the 49-year-old president has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot last month. Duda previously tested positive in October 2020 and was reported at the time not to have experienced significant illness. He got tested this week because of cases among his office staff. Poland on Wednesday reported over 17,000 new cases and more than 630 additional deaths related to COVID-19.