Undisclosed number dead in large Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a large house fire in Philadelphia has caused fatalities, but they declined to say how many people died. Officials say firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse early Wednesday in the Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows. The house had been converted into two apartments. The fire was brought under control after less than an hour, but officials remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.