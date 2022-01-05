Meghan to receive 1 pound for tabloid’s privacy invasion

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper is reporting that the Duchess of Sussex will receive the nominal sum of 1 pound after a court found that another newspaper invaded her privacy. The Guardian reported the figure on Wednesday. The 1-pound payment covers only the duchess’s invasion of privacy claims against the Mail on Sunday. The Mail will pay another unspecified sum for infringement of copyright, the Guardian reported, citing court documents. The settlement brings to a close a long-running lawsuit filed after the Mail on Sunday published a series of stories in 2019 based on a personal letter the former Meghan Markle wrote to her estranged father after her marriage to Prince Harry.