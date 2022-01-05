How to attract busy contractors to your home remodel

By ANNIE MILLERBERND of NerdWallet

The busy season for home remodeling usually ends in late summer or early fall, but contractors say demand from the pandemic renovation rush hasn’t let up. That means homeowners could call a dozen contractors, just to get a few calls back. To grab their attention, you may need to put in work, like getting a referral, keeping cool when timelines get long and coming to the table with the budget and plans already set. Though it feels like contractors have all the leverage, there are still ways to protect your wallet.