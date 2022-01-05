Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More earthquakes have struck near South Carolina’s capital city. Wednesday’s 2.6- and 1.5-magnitude tremors near Elgin were the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last. The area has become the epicenter of a spate of recent seismic activity, starting with a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27. Since then, a total of nine more earthquakes have been recorded nearby, ranging from 1.5 to Wednesday’s quakes. No injuries or damage have been reported. Geologist Steven Jaume at the College of Charleston says he’d typically call the smaller quakes aftershocks of the first. But Jaume says the fact they’ve continued for 10 days is puzzling.