Biden, Obama, Pelosi to speak at Harry Reid’s funeral

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Harry Reid’s funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday. A spokesperson for the late Senate majority leader says Obama will deliver a eulogy, while Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will also speak. Reid died last week after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He retired from the U.S. Senate in 2016 after representing Nevada for five terms, including 12 years as the chamber’s top Democrat. Carole King and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas-based band The Killers are scheduled to perform at the ceremony in downtown Las Vegas.