Authorities search for girl, charge her father with assault

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say the father of a New Hampshire girl who authorities believe was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but who wasn’t reported missing until the end of last year, has been arrested on several charges. Thirty-one-year-old Adam Montgomery was arrested on a second-degree assault charge Tuesday, as well as charges of interfering with custody and child endangerment. Police accused him of “purposely violating a duty of care, protection or support” by failing to know where she has been since late 2019. He had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by his lawyer Wednesday.