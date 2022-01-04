‘We have to be there’: AP photographer recalls Capitol siege

By J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. Capitol came under siege a year ago, Associated Press photographer J. Scott Applewhite was in the House chamber. In some respects he was the eyes of the world. All these months later, he is still processing the events of Jan. 6 as a photojournalist and as an American. When he thinks about it, Applewhite’s ultimate assessment is this: The job of the photojournalist, is to show people what they can’t see on their own. And to do that, journalists have to be there — as he was.