Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

PARIS (AP) — Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite years of efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to rein in deadly domestic violence. In all three cases, the men told police they themselves were at fault, according to local media reports. Feminist groups are crying for more action against such violence, and 1 billion euros in funding to train all French police and ensure better protection for those targeted by abusive partners. Government ministers held an online meeting Tuesday with local officials in the town where one of the killings occurred.