Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and shrill protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. He spoke in an interview published by Le Parisien on Tuesday night, as parliament debated new measures that will allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities like eating out. Macron said, “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them.” The use of earthy language more commonly heard at the counter of French cafés immediately complicated the already difficult passage in parliament of the government’s planned new vaccine pass.