Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

By MICHAEL HILL and MARINA VILLENEUVE

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal prosecution over an allegation that he fondled an aide. Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he was dropping the case because he couldn’t prove it. District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the allegations. Soares’ decision follows a couple of moves by prosecutors elsewhere in the state not to pursue charges against Cuomo over his behavior toward women. The Albany County sheriff filed a criminal complaint Oct. 28 accusing Cuomo of forcible touching. Soares had said the complaint was “potentially defective.”