Polish miners block coal for power plants to demand pay hike

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Miners employed by Poland’s largest coal company are blocking deliveries of the fossil fuel to power plants to demand higher pay to keep pace with surging consumer prices. Protesters on Tuesday are stopping trains leaving the Halemba mine and other mines of the Polish Coalmining Group in the southern Silesia region. They’re demanding higher pay for weekend shifts and clear declarations that wages this year will rise to offset inflation of almost 8%. The action is planned for two days and could affect power generation at large state-run plants, which provide most of Poland’s energy. Individual buyers can still purchase coal for heating their homes. The mining company says it’s ready for talks through a mediator.