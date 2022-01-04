‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds to join the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup. The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi, pronounced like “moody.” That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC’s annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show. The AKC is the United States’ oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 199 breeds, including the two newcomers.