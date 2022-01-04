Michigan US Rep. Brenda Lawrence won’t seek 2022 reelection

U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence says she plans to retire from Congress at the end of her term, becoming the 25th House Democrat to decide against seeking reelection in 2022. She announced Tuesday on Twitter that “this year marks my 30th year in elected public service, and I’ve had the good fortune of serving Michiganders on the local and national level.” The 67-year-old former Southfield mayor is the only Black lawmaker representing Michigan in Congress and the only Michigan Democrat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She has been in the U.S. House since 2015, representing a district that includes parts of Detroit and surrounding communities.